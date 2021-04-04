This week, President Joe Biden announced his $2 trillion plan that would change transportation and manufacturing nationwide.

MACON, Ga. — Part of President Biden's new infrastructure plan includes expanding the rail system across the country, which could include a stop here in Macon where the suspected hub would be Terminal Station.

The rail expansion would be part of Amtrak's 15-year plan. In a release, the company shows a map that includes three stops across Georgia; including Atlanta, Macon, and Savannah.

Stephen Adams, the executive director of the Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority, says the city would welcome a new rail system with open arms.

"It's really just another opportunity and further enhances the quality of life here and the ability to connect with major hubs across the southeast, just goes to that quality of life piece when companies are evaluating our community and looking to see the amenities and the assets we have here," he said.

He said there's nothing but pros for Macon.

"Now even moreso in these changing times due to COVID, people are doing more remote working and looking at different places to live, or maybe still working, so to be connected with some of these other major hubs I think just further enhances our ability to live, work, and play here," said Adams.

The plan includes a new route with start and endpoints in Nashville, Tennessee, to Savannah, with stops in between in Chattanooga, Atlanta, and Macon.

Commissioner Seth Clark says expanding the rail system through Macon has been discussed for years.

"Part of the vision of this, I mean we heard it from Mayor Reichert, he deserves a lot of credit for this, he's talked about expanding rail for his entire legislative and executive career," said Clark.

Both Adams and Clark agree that it would not only make Macon more appealing for new businesses to move in, but also brings in a new commuter option.

"Imagine if you lived in Macon and you had a train stop, I don't know where it would be, Terminal Station, let's put it there, and you had a job in downtown Atlanta working for the EPA and you could go back and forth everyday and because of the OLOST, you have low property taxes."

Amtrak says part of that 15-year plan is adding more than 30 new routes across the country.