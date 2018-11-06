A Weatherford firefighter died after suffering a “medical emergency” while fighting wildfires in West Texas over the weekend, the City of Weatherford confirmed.

Richard “Andy” Loller was among the firefighters from across the state assisting in battling the Scenic Loop Complex wildfires near the Davis Mountains in West Texas. He suffered an unspecified “medical emergency,” according to the City of Weatherford, and died in a helicopter on the way to an Odessa hospital.

“We are all deeply shocked and saddened by the news of Andy’s passing,” Weatherford City Manager Sharon Hayes said in a release. “He will be sorely missed by the community and all who knew and worked with him. Our prayers are with his family at this time.”

Loller, 42, spent 13 years as a firefighter. He is survived by his wife, two children and his sister.

The West Texas wildfires had burned more than 24,000 acres since they broke out June 3, according to data from the Texas A&M Forest Service Sunday night.

Update: A new map has been posted for the #ScenicLoopComplex of wildfires in Jeff Davis County, acreage is 24,459 acres. https://t.co/hUlVGnlSZh #txfire pic.twitter.com/pZ7wxvFzmW — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) June 10, 2018

