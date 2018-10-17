Firefighters from all over Georgia are coming together to help people in areas destroyed by Michael when it entered Georgia as a Category 3 hurricane.

Fifteen firefighters and five members of Company 83 from Alpharetta left for Panama City, Fla., on Friday, according to a Facebook post. The group helped over 20 Panama City and Panama City Beach firefighters get trees off homes and cut them up and delivered much-needed supplies.

“We did what we could, but there is still a lot of work left to do,” Company 83 said on Facebook.

Crews from the Bartow County Fire Department are also helping crews in southwest Georgia. Technical rescue teams are clearing roads and doing searches in Seminole County and working non-stop, sleeping in tents while there to help the community.

Bartow County Fire is collecting relief supplies for Miller County through Friday, according to the group’s Facebook page. Anyone interested in dropping off supplies can donate at Station 1 at 5435 Highway 20 in Cartersville.

Firefighters said the most-needed supplies are for babies – especially diapers. Toiletries, hand sanitizer and other personal hygiene items are needed as well.

