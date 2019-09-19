CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Bella Sanchez from Laredo, Texas had a matched marrow donor, but it was too late.

"She fought till the very end"

Leticia Mondragon from Be-The-Match said she was with Bella from day one and saw her on her good days and bad days.

The process to find Bella a match took long because there were not enough Latino marrow donors.

Marrow matches are not based off of blood type, but off of ethnic background. Mondragon said that even if you are not a match, it is good to be in the system just in case you are needed in the future.

"It's about our patients and about our donors," said Madragon.

The Registry Drive at the Athletic Club will be accepting potential donors this weekend and you can help save a life.

The process takes no more than 10 minutes. Separate cotton swabs will be rubbed on the inside of the donors mouth on each cheek for a few seconds.

The very first World Marrow Donor Day event in Corpus Christi will be happening on Saturday, September 21 inside of the Athletic Club located at 2101 Airline Road.

