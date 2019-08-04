ELLENWOOD, Ga. — A murder suspect is dead after crashing the car he was driving as he was chased by police, according to law enforcement officers.

The murder happened in Dunwoody before dawn Monday. The police chase and fatal crash happened around midday.

Authorities said it started in Dunwoody at an apartment complex near Perimeter Mall, where numerous callers to 911 reported hearing gunshots and screaming around 5:20 a.m.

RELATED: Chase that ended in crash linked to fatal Dunwoody shooting, police say

Police found a man fatally shot inside a parking garage and no suspect immediately apparent. However, after daybreak, they were still trying to identify the gunman. But police say they identified and encountered the gunman close to noon in the DeKalb County town of Ellenwood.

Police say the gunman fled in the Cadillac, with police in pursuit. The gunman sped down Anvil Block Rd., then turned west onto Bouldercrest Rd.

At that point, it crashed into a dump truck. A witness said the Cadillac flipped with the suspect behind the wheel. The suspect died at the scene.

RELATED: Man found dead in luxury Dunwoody apartment complex

Police have not identified either the murder victim in Dunwoody nor his alleged killer who died in the crash.

Georgia police agencies have varying policies regarding "hot pursuit" police chases – but even the most restrictive policies allow the pursuit of murder suspects. DeKalb County’s chase policy is among those.

This is still being investigated.

MORE NEWS |