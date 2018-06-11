ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. -- Staff at the St. Augustine Alligator Farm became concerned Tuesday morning when they found pieces of clothing inside the zoo's Nile Crocodile exhibit.

Then they found the blood.

Concerned, staff called police. They say officers responded, "We think we found your guy."

St. Augustine Police are not releasing the name of the suspect but says he is facing charges of burglary, criminal mischief and violation of probation.

At around 7 a.m. officers got a call about a man in his boxers crawling in a woman's yard. When officers found him, he was bloody and claimed to have been bitten by a crocodile. Fire Rescue was called to the scene and confirmed that man had in fact been bitten. He was then rushed to Flagler Hospital.

Police later arrested the man after staff at the St. Augustine Alligator Farm called police about an overnight break-in.

Farm employees told First Coast News that surveillance video shows the unidentified man breaking into the farm fully clothed and tight walking on a fence that surrounds the enclosure. You can see him then walking around inside the crocodile enclosure, knocking down a statue and then jumping into the pond that had three crocodiles.

Police confirmed the man at the hospital and the man at the video are the same person.

Part of the video shows the man struggling in the water. A surveillance video expert says this is when the crocodile bit the man on either the foot or leg. Parts of the struggle are obscured by obstacles in the video.

Staff says the fence the man tight walked had the crocodile pit on one side and on the other side, there was a lagoon with hundreds of alligators. They also say the clothing he left behind included a pair of crocs.

Toxicology reports are still pending, but St. Augustine Police Officer Dee Brown says, "he was possibly high on something.

© 2018 WTLV