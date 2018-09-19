NEWNAN, Ga. - You may not know her name or her story, but if you've ever spent time at Piedmont Newnan hospital, you've likely crossed Barbara Tumperi's path.

The 80-year-old has spent nearly four decades as a hospital volunteer, answering the call to help her community.

At the volunteer desk at the hospital's main entrance on Poplar Road, Tumperi wears a pin indicating her 17,000 hours of volunteer service. She's lost count of just how many hours since's volunteered since, but has spent time in the h she's spent in the hospital's hallways but started volunteering with staff after her family moved to Newnan in 1979.

"It keeps me out of trouble," Tumperi tells 11Alive.

Initially, she volunteered at Newnan Hospital, serving in the hospital's auxiliary group. She moved as the hospital moved, ultimately becoming Piedmont Newnan.

Whether delivering flowers or directions, volunteering for Tumperi is about being present for the community.

"We're the first face and voice that some people may see and hear when they come in the hospital," Tumperi said. "We see people that are worried but are unsure of what to expect."

That's where Tumperi comes in, a comforting face to families in crisis. While others may be reaping the benefits of retirement at her age, Tumperi is motivated to return week after week to assist staff.

"If more people would get up every morning and say to themselves, 'If not me, who and if not now, when?'"

And with that, Tumperi indicates she has no intention of abandoning her post, or the hospital's patients, anytime soon.

"If I can get up in the morning and put both feet on the floor and remember my name, I figure that's a good start. I love volunteering," she said. "I hope I can make a difference in someone's day."

© 2018 WXIA