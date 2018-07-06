The four-gulp rule can help children stay hydrated and safe during the hot summer months.

"For every 15 minutes of outdoor activity, kids should drink about 4 ounces of water, which is approximately 4 gulps," said Laura Synder, MS, RDN, LD and regional director of health strategies for UnitedHealthcare. "That equals about 16 ounces of water per hour, or more, depending on activity level."

Snyder said hot weather can be more dangerous for children because their cooling systems aren't fully developed yet.

"The surface area of a child is smaller and sweat glands aren’t fully developed, which makes it much harder for the body to cool itself," she added.

Here are common signs of dehydration:

A dry or sticky mouth

Few or no tears when crying

Eyes that look sunken

In babies, the soft spot (fontanelle) on top of the head looks sunken

Urinating less or fewer wet diapers than usual

Dry, cool skin

Irritability

Drowsiness or dizziness

Not sweating – seek emergency care immediately

In addition to the four-gulp rule, Snyder suggested other ways to avoid dehydration:

Skip the Soda and Sports Drinks: Avoid soda and sugary name-brand sports drinks which were developed with an adult’s body in mind. Carbonated water mixed with fruit juice is a great alternative to soda. Use frozen fruit as ice-cubes in water or seltzer waters, too.

Pretzels, Fruit and Cheese, Please: Every 30 – 45 minutes give the child a small snack with salt and potassium to help protect against electrolyte loss and promote hydration. Pretzels or goldfish or a cheese stick with some oranges, banana, or strawberries are good options.

Smoothies are a Smart Choice. As an alternative to ice cream, children should drink half of their fluids from water and the other half from milk, 100% fruit juice or smoothies.

Increase Hydration with Popsicles, Gelato, Smoothies, Yogurt: Fun ways to increase hydration in children is to make home-made popsicles and gelato with real fruit, providing a fresh fruit smoothie made with coconut water, milk or milk substitute, or yogurt after some time outside is another great choice!

Be alert to medications. Some prescription medications can be dangerous with excessive exposure to sunlight or may speed up dehydration. Make sure you research any medications your child is taking to see if additional precautions should be taken in excessive heat.

Hang a pee chart in the bathroom. Make a color-coded chart from clear to light yellow to dark yellow to teach children what a healthy level of hydration looks like, and when they need to drink more water. Many of these can be found online and printed off at home.

