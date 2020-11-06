Several people shared a photo on Facebook of the marquee that read, ‘#bluelivesmatter.’ The theater also had ‘#blacklivesmatter’ on the marquee.

ST. LOUIS — The Fabulous Fox has issued an apology after a message it posted on its marquee.

The message was shared on the same day that retired St. Louis police captain David Dorn was laid to rest. He was murdered during a night of looting in the city.

Below is the full statement from the Fabulous Fox Theater:

“We sincerely apologized to the Black community for the hurt we have caused by our recent marquee messaging. While our intention was to display a show of unity and to honor both George Floyd and Officer David Dorn, the delivery of that message failed when we included the blue lives matter hashtag. We are truly sorry for the hurt and anger this mistake has caused.

“The Fabulous Fox is a place for all, and we condemn racism and hate in all forms. We love St. Louis and we want to be a part of the solution. We are listening and we are learning.

Unequivocally, #BlackLivesMattter.”

