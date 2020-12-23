State debunks voter "fraud" claims line-by-line

Q: How many dead people "voted"? A: Two

Wednesday, state officials took on specific allegations of voter fraud during a legislative hearing – and told lawmakers that while some are still under investigation, none have been substantiated.

Despite attacks on Georgia’s election from President Trump and some of his backers, state election officials say the 2020 election was free of any significant fraud.

The Trump campaign complained that 2056 felons still under sentence voted illegally.

The state say it is investigating 74 potential felons who cast ballots.

The Trump campaign claimed 66,000 underage people voted.

The state says the actual number is zero.

"There was four people who requested a ballot before they turned eighteen. And they all turned eighteen prior to November 3 which means they’re allowed to vote," Secretary of State counsel Ryan Germany told the state House Government Affairs committee Wednesday.

According to Germany

The Trump campaign complained that 2423 unregistered people were allowed to vote.

He says the actual number is zero.

The Trump campaign complained 30,000 people voted in Georgia and another state.

Investigators have found three such voters.

The Trump campaign complained that 10,000 dead people voted.

Germany says they’ve found two.

"Usually, that’s somebody who died recently and a family member votes with (the name). That handful of instances are consistent with what we see in every election. Again, it’s not ok," said Germany, who added the cases would be referred to the state election board for possible penalties.

The Trump campaign also complained about absentee drop boxes, with alleged “ballot harvesting” by people illegally dropping of armloads of ballots. Germany says video reviews found none.