The Refugee Women’s Network (RWN) will raise money for a new class of leaders through the "Global Stage Event: An Evening of International Fashion and Cuisine" on Thursday, October 11.

The Atlanta Woman’s Club is hosting the event at The Wimbish House on Peachtree Street from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

It will benefit more than 30 women entering this and next year’s Refugee and Leadership (REAL) Development Program.

The program will include a cultural fashion show, international food, drinks, a global bazaar, and a silent auction.

"There are tremendous challenges facing refugee families such as language barriers, access to services, securing employment and transportation," said Sushma Barakoti, Executive Director of RWN. "These challenges are even greater for refugee women due to their reproductive roles in the family and access to resources. The Refugee Women’s Network is working to address these needs."

The RWN is a non-profit organization, created by women for women, that inspires and equips refugee and immigrants to become leaders in their homes, businesses and communities.

It was established more than 22 years ago and is the only organization in Georgia that specifically serves refugee women.

RWN’s spectrum of services includes social adjustment, economic development and leadership development.

© 2018 WXIA