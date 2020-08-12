Funeral arrangements finalized for fallen Moline Acres police sergeant

Sgt. Herschel Turner was struck and killed by another police officer during a traffic stop early Saturday

ST. LOUIS — The funeral arrangements for fallen Moline Acres Sgt. Herschel Turner have been finalized.

A visitation will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at Reliable Funeral Chapel, 3958 Washington Boulevard.

A memorial service will take place at 10 a.m. Monday at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis at 4431 Lindell Boulevard.

Internment will be private.

The intended procession route from Reliable Funeral Home to the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis is Washington Boulevard to Vandeventer Avenue to Lindell Boulevard. The route from the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis to Calvary Cemetery is Lindell Boulevard to Union Boulevard to West Florissant to the cemetery.