'Future Misters Academy' looks to increase the number of male teachers of color

KENNESAW, Ga. — It may be summer break for metro schools, but Kennesaw State University is using the hiatus to reach local youth with a special program intended to increase the number of male teachers of color.

The 'Future MISTERs Academy' is currently underway, a three day program which offers local middle and high school students the chance to tour KSU's campus, engage with school leaders, visit specialized classrooms and learn more about education as a possible profession.

"As as an educator, you can truly make a difference, especially in the lives of minorities," Jabari Cain, Call Me MISTER program director and assistant professor of instructional technology, explained. "We do want these individuals to have role models to look up to and experiences like this, being on campus, the Future MISTERs academy, I think it definitely helps to open up some eyes."

The youth program is an extension of the university's 'Call Me Mister' program, which started at KSU in 2021, and seeks to give Black men a better pathway to become teachers. With Black males accounting for only 2% of the teaching population, such representation is important, sixth grade teacher Alexander Shannon, explained. As states grapple with a shortage of teachers, the opportunity to reach kids early is equally critical.