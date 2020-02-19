FORT VALLEY, Ga. — On Tuesday, a Fort Valley State University student's remains were found Crawford County near the Peach-Crawford county line.

The university has released a statement on Wednesday sending condolences to Anitra Gunn's loved ones.

"We are intensely saddened to learn of Anitra Gunn’s death,” FVSU President Paul Jones said in a news release.

Days after 23-year-old Gunn was reported missing, law enforcement officials recovered her body around 3:20 p.m.

RELATED: Update: Body of missing FVSU student Anitra Gunn found in Crawford County

In the release, FVSU says Gunn was a "dedicated student."

“On behalf of the entire campus community, we wish to convey our most heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and other loved ones. Her loss is a tragedy for all those who loved Anitra, for Fort Valley State University and our entire community," Jones said.

According to GBI Special Agent JT Ricketson, her body was recovered in Crawford County near the Peach-Crawford county line.

The university says licensed professional counselors will be providing support to students to help them process their grief.

Additional counseling support will be available through the University System of Georgia’s Crisis Response Team, the release says. Counseling support for faculty and staff can be accessed through the Employee Assistance Program.

MORE RELATED HEADLINES

Anitra Gunn Case: Fort Valley State University students, leadership react to her disappearance

Report: Anitra Gunn did not name her boyfriend in vandalism report

'Please continue to pray for us:' Father of FVSU student Anitra Gunn thanks everyone who searched

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.