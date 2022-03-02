GOP ponders marijuana legalization bill

Rare hearing for recreational use dominated by opponents

ATLANTA — At the state Capitol, Republican senators held a hearing Thursday on bills that would legalize recreational marijuana.

Marijuana legalization bills have been introduced by Democrats and ignored by Republican leaders in Georgia for years. So this hearing had more the whiff of history than it did sentiment to legalize it.

"Put it on a ballot," implored Democratic Sen. Sheikh Rahman (Lawrenceville) who introduced two bills to legalize marijuana – and got this rare opportunity to tell Republican leaders why.

Rahman proposes legalizing marijuana and creating a “Georgia Retail Marijuana Code” that would regulate the sale of recreational marijuana.

"Marijuana is not associated with hard drug use," Rahman told the Senate Regulated Industries Committee, saying that states with legalized marijuana tend to have less opioid abuse.

"Did you say marijuana is not a gateway drug?" Sen. Steve Gooch asked (R-Dahlonega). Rahman responded that he would provide documentation.

Over the last decade, the legislature slowly legalized medical marijuana oil. In doing so, its backers repeatedly insisted that it would not open the door for recreational marijuana.

Those who have kept marijuana illegal in Georgia dominated this hearing.

"Marijuana is a devastating drug," Sen. Randy Robertson said (R-Cataula).

"Any notion that marijuana is not a gateway drug is absurd," Jeff Breedlove added, a former drug addict with the Georgia Council on Substance Abuse.

The committee's chairman said he held the hearing to "see if there’s public support for that or not."

But Sen. Bill Cowsert (R-Athens) added "Don’t interpret that as me supporting recreational marijuana."

11Alive's Doug Richards asked if his constituents are expressing support for it. He said, "No. I’m only hearing from the other side."