EAST POINT, Ga. — The East Point Police Department has asked state investigators to look into a case of one of its officers firing at a suspect.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, East Point Police officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Luther Drive in East Point, early Sunday morning. When police got there, they found a man who they suspected was inebriated, but nothing else.

Officers let the scene, but apparently had to respond to the same area several more times throughout the early morning hours for other issues.

It was during their last response to the area, however, when investigators said East Point Police officers were met with a man holding a gun. As some point, the GBI said both the man and an officer fired their weapons, though it's unclear what immediately led up to the shooting.

Officials said Devin Harris, 38, was hit at least once with a bullet, but his wounds were said to be non life-threatening. He was taken to the hospital and is now in stable condition.

The GBI said no officers were injured in the incident, however the agency will be taking over the case, as is the standard whenever a Georgia law enforcement officer fires their service weapon.

Once the GBI's investigation is complete, the case will be handed over to the Fulton County District Attorney's Office for review.

