Young players on the newly-formed "Georgia Ambassadors" baseball team describe their mission trip to the Dominican Republic as life-changing.

“I learned that we should be thankful for what we have," said Joe Montembeau, 10, of Brookhaven. "Most of the people in the DR were very poor and did not have a lot of things, but they were still happy and thankful for what they had."

The team was made up of boys from three Atlanta-area baseball parks: East Side, Murphey Candler and Sandy Springs.

They collected and donated 3,000 pounds of gently-used baseball equipment, including 500 bats, 250 helmets, 400 gloves and 200 pairs of cleats.

"Our boys may not have spoken the same language, but their love of the game is what joined us all." said Sheri Mahers, whose son Max played on the team. "We learned that there is such a thing as a baseball mission trip. We were able to spread goodwill, help others, and play baseball."

Their itinerary included games against local teams of kids of similar ages at different baseball parks around the island.

They also visited a school a school and orphanage and painted a house for a single mother.

"The experience of walking through an impoverished neighborhood, carrying paint and brushes, and helping someone who has so little was something none of us will ever forget," said Josh Wilson, who founded the team. "Most of us have never seen poverty at this level, but everyone we met or came across was smiling and proud."

The players and parents partnered with Baseball without Borders and Major League Baseball in the DR to help coordinate their efforts.

The team hopes to bring on new players and families to make this an annual mission trip.

