Georgia Bill proposing paid parental leave passes in the House

The legislation would offer three weeks paid leave to Georgia employees and teachers.

ATLANTA — Georgia House Bill 146 passed the House on Tuesday. This proposal would offer three weeks paid leave to state employees and teachers after the birth, adoption, or when fostering a new child.

Currently under federal law, state employees can take unpaid leave. However, this bill would extend paid benefits to mothers and fathers who’ve worked full-time for at least six months.

State Rep. Houston Gains tried to pass a similar bill last year, but it ultimately failed in the General Assembly. Gains said this is a new year, and he has high hopes it’ll pass this legislative session.

“We’ve been hearing over the last several months, and since we've been working on this bill, really positive feedback from constituents, from folks across the state who are sharing the impact this bill would have, particularly on young families,” Gains told 11Alive.

Gains said his bill would impact about 246,000 Georgians. So far this legislation received bipartisan support, passing in the House this week 155 votes to 2.