Glynn County police were dispatched to a wooded area in the 500 block of Myers Hill Road for a report of a person shot Saturday. Officers met with a group of hunters at Friendly Express on Highway 82 and 303. Police interviewed the witnesses and were told all of the parties involved knew each other and came to the Myers Hill area to go hunting, according to a Glynn County police news release.

During their hunt, police said Bobby Lane was in an area of heavy foliage and was mistaken for a deer. He was shot by Hector Romero, the news release states. Romero helped take Lane to Friendly Express to an awaiting ambulance so he could be taken to the hospital.

Lane was pronounced dead at the hospital, the news release states.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources has been called in to investigate with Glynn County police, the news release states. The investigation is on going. No arrests were made.