TUCKER, Ga. — In Georgia, attitudes toward the impeachment investigation of President Trump are breaking along partisan lines. And it’s sharp in a state where Trump won 51 percent of the vote three years ago.

Since his 2016 campaign, Trump has been accused of being everything from being a sex offender to profiting from his office to playing footsie with the Russians. He's provided much of the ammunition himself.

Yet his supporters love him, in part because the economy is doing well and he has appointed conservatives to court seats.

"I think (impeachment is) the most ridiculous thing that they can do. Enough is enough. Get to work. Do something for us. Get over it," said a woman departing Matthews Cafeteria in Tucker. She identified herself as Cheryl from Walnut Grove. She wouldn't give her last name.

The opinions we got corresponded closely with the president’s support level irrespective of Ukraine. "I think (impeachment is) bull crap," said Keith Thomas of Jefferson. He declined to elaborate.

A DeKalb Trump supporter named JJ Anderson agreed. "I don’t think he’s done anything wrong. If he had a secret conversation, it’s none of your business, if it’s secret. He’s the leader of our country. You've got to follow behind him. I’m going to vote Trump back in," Anderson said.

In Congress, the same partisan lines divided support for impeachment and support for the president.

"(Democrats) just drop the thing in and see which way it bounces," said Gainesville U.S. Rep. Doug Collins (R-Georgia) . "And they’re just trying to hit the imaginary target of getting rid of a president that they don’t like."

In DeKalb, County CEO and Democrat Mike Thurmond warned that supporters of an impeachment investigation can’t appear to be partisan. "Whether you’re a Republican or Democrat, every American ought to want to know the truth," Thurmond said. "It can’t appear that this is a partisan effort to influence an election or to attack a political opponent. That’s the risk."

Which is a message we also heard in Tucker from voters who want to see the investigation into Trump go forward. "If you do something to be impeached, I think you should (be), said Willando Clark of DeKalb County.

"It's not about liking him, not liking him. It's about partisan, not partisan. It’s that he can’t break the law," said Terry Sciple of Gwinnett County. "It sends a message we’re a country of laws."