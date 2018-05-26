GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The man accused of shooting and killing a teenager, allegedly over a football, is claiming that the victim actually shot at him first before he pulled the trigger.

Robert Jennings had his first appearance on Saturday morning at the Gwinnett County Jail, appearing calm, but that did not last for long.

Jennings, 31, turned himself in on Thursday and was charged with the shooting death of Ezekial Smith, 18, after a dispute, allegedly, over a football.

After the judge was finished telling Jennings that he had the right to an attorney, he looked towards the cameras in the courtroom and stated, "Can I just speak. Y'all need to get y'all facts straight."

The judge attempted to interject and told Jennings to stop speaking but he continued on and said, "Get y'all facts straight. I don't shot nobody for nothing. He pulled a gun on me. He shot at me."

An officer quickly came over and told Jennings that this outburst was "detrimental" to his case and he was escorted out of the courtroom.

Jennings is being held without bond at the Gwinnett County Jail and his next court appearance will be on June 14 at 1:30 p.m.

