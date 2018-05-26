Florida Governor Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency in all 67 Florida counties in preparation for Subtropical Storm Alberto.

LATEST: Subtropical Storm Alberto

In a press release Saturday morning, Scott said “As we continue to monitor Subtropical Storm Alberto’s northward path toward Florida, it is critically important that all Florida counties have every available resource to keep families safe and prepare for the torrential rain and severe flooding this storm will bring."

Declaring state of emergencies allows state governors like Scott to ensure that state and local governments have plenty of time and resources to prepare for storms like these.

Scott is urging families to act now in preparing an emergency plan for this storm, emphasizing that "the track of these storms can change without notice."

He also encourages every Floridian to visit FloridaDisaster.org where you can find information on shelters, road closures, and evacuation routes.

