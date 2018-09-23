ATLANTA -- It's been 6 months since Grace Bunke was in the water - 6 months since cancer took her life.

But on Saturday, her spirit was still with them - all the swimmers who took to Lake Lanier for Swim Across America. Grace found strength in the water as osteosarcoma stole her time. And in those waters on Saturday, many swimmers - including Grace's own mother and doctor - found the strength to honor her memory.

Six months after 14 year old Grace Bunke died from Osteosarcoma, her mom (a former non swimmer) and her oncologist finished a 1 mile swim at #swimacrossamerica. Grace’s dying wish was to raise the most money for cancer research and they did, $118,232. Hope has no finish line. pic.twitter.com/9hZYVJIKyE — jayewatson (@jayewatson) September 22, 2018

Vicki Bunke knew that in the water, Grace found a momentary escape from sickness and worry. It’s something she is now coming to understand for herself. Just like Grace, her mom faced fears and doubts to do it.

Dr. Karen Wasilewski didn’t consider herself a swimmer either. But she swam for Grace - the girl she cared for from the diagnosis until her last breath.

Even as the days after stopping treatment weakened her, they were never able to take Grace's resolve. Her final wish was to raise the most money for cancer research as part of Swim Across America. And with over $100,000 raised, that's exactly what she did.

Final wish come true.



Before she died, #AmazingGrace Bunke set a goal to be the top national fundraiser for today’s #SwimAcrossAmerica for cancer research. @childrensatl



*SHE IS* thanks to so many of you. This is my favorite pic w/ Grace from last year. 💕🙏🏻#11Alive pic.twitter.com/WQiWUjHNiO — Cheryl Preheim (@CherylPreheim) September 22, 2018

In fact, she raised one-seventh of all the money raised that day by 1,000 participants and volunteers - people who continue to carry forward her legacy. It's just further proof of Amazing Grace's own mantra that hope has no finish line.

