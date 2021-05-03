"Granny cam" bill passes despite concerns

Bill allows cameras in long-terms care facilities

ATLANTA — The Georgia House passed a bill that would allow families and residents of nursing homes to put streaming cameras in their rooms. But it passed with some heated opposition.

It was written in response to a state supreme court decision that allows families to put hidden cameras in nursing homes. This bill puts them out in the open.

But there was disagreement on how effectively it would protect residents.

"If somebody can tamper with a camera and there’s nothing that stops them from doing it, it is not a real protection," contended state Rep. Josh McLaurin (D-Sandy Springs).

Critics of the so-called granny-cam bill say it would actually endanger nursing home residents because it allows facilities to remove hidden cameras they haven’t approved – and has no criminal penalties if workers tamper with cameras the facility has approved.

"You are rolling the dice on resident safety if you vote yes on this bill," McLaurin said.

But the bill sponsor said the measure would keep nursing home workers honest if they know cameras are present. "It is human nature that if you are knowing you are being watched, that you’re less likely to take shortcuts, and do abusive and (other) things that might hurt a patient," said state Rep. Sharon Cooper (R-Marietta).

She said workers who disable cameras would be subject to fines under rules governing nursing homes.