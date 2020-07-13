'I am now paying the price': Grayson County sheriff, family test positive for coronavirus

Sheriff Norman Chaffins said he believes his family contracted the virus during a trip to Wyoming and Montana at the end of June.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins has confirmed he and his family has tested positive for coronavirus.

Chaffins shared his experience battling the virus in a lengthy Facebook post on Sunday.

He said he believes his family contracted the virus following a June RV trip to Wyoming and Montana. He said even though his family had less contact with people during the trip, they didn’t always wear masks.

Chaffins said shortly after his trip, he began to experience a variety of symptoms including a low-grade fever, losing his sense of taste and smell and a severe headache. He said as each day went by, the symptoms began to intensify.

“Since Monday the 6th [of July], I have not slept for more than two hours intermittently per day. What’s really weird is that Friday I started to hallucinate by seeing frightful images on my ceiling in my bedroom. I couldn’t sleep long enough to have a nightmare.”

His wife and son, Chaffins said, only experienced mild symptoms. However, he said his son visited a friend and was picked up right after he developed a cough. Chaffins said that family was notified.

The family was tested last Monday and received their positive results on Wednesday.

Chaffins is using his experience as a cautionary tale for those who are not wearing masks in public settings.

“I am now paying the price. One thing that is worse than battling the virus is battling the heaviness of the burden that we could have infected someone else.”

He said he will refrain from commenting further until his family recovers.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.