ATLANTA — Traffic was flowing on Interstate 85 again after officials had to reroute traffic in both directions early Sunday afternoon.

Atlanta Police and the Georgia State Patrol both responded to the incident on I-85, just past the airport, around 11:40 a.m.

Authorities told 11Alive it all started as a pursuit involving a motorcycle on I-85 that ended with the rider trying to run across interstate.

According to GSP, a trooper saw the motorcyclist traveling more than 100 mph in a 55 mph zone on I-75 north at C.W. Grant Road. The trooper tried to pull the biker over, but the driver reportedly did not stop. That's when the chase began.

GSP said the trooper followed the motorcyclist north on I-75 until he exited at University Avenue. That's when he hopped on I-85 south from Hwy 166.

The driver continued driving on the Interstate until Cleveland Avenue, when GSP said he rear-ended an SUV. The crash ejected the driver from the bike, but officials said he got up, hopped onto the media wall and jumped off, falling onto the hood of a minivan. The biker flipped off the minivan and landed in the northbound lanes of the I-85.

The biker was pronounced dead at the scene.

GSP said the driver of the minivan was treated for minor injuries caused by glass debris from the windshield.

The incident had lanes of I-85 blocked in both directions between Cleveland Avenue and Sylvan Road while officials investigated, police said.

Crews worked for about two hours to try and reopen the lanes. Traffic was moving again, however around 2 p.m.

According to officials, the driver of the motorcycle, which was uninsured and did not have valid tags, was wanted out of Fayette County.

