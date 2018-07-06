GALVESTON, Texas – Burn victims from Guatemala have arrived in Galveston to be treated at Shriners Pediatric Burn Hospital.

These children were badly injured when the Volcan de Fuego erupted. The children were airlifted from Guatemala and flown 1,500 miles in a U.S. military plane arrived at Scholes Field just before 5 a.m. Thursday.

MORE: Time running out to find Guatemala volcano survivors, death toll rises to 99

The children will receive state of the art treatment at Shriners Hospital’s Pediatric Burn Center.

Several ambulances were on standby to immediately transport the children. Three medical teams accompanied the them on the plane, including a critical care and burn team.

MORE: Houston restaurants jump into action to help Guatemala volcano victims

Hospital officials began working with Guatemalan and U.S. officials to mobilize this effort within 24 hours of the disaster, so the victims would be able to get immediate treatment and care.

The six children are just a handful of victims out of hundreds. Right now, the situation in Guatemala is still very dire.

At least 99 people have been killed and hundreds more are still missing as rescue and search efforts continue.

These children are set to be placed in intensive care the hospital. There will also be an update on their condition from hospital staff later this morning.

Guatemala suspends volcano rescue effort

Guatemala's national disaster agency says it's suspending rescue efforts at the zone devastated by the eruption of the Volcano of Fire.

Rains have been hitting the area and the agency says climatic conditions as well as the still-hot volcanic material deposited on the villages makes it dangerous for the rescuers.

It says it decided to suspend the search now that 72 hours have passed. That's the length of time officials had said earlier that some victims might have survived.

It urged people to stay away from the area.

Guatemalan officials say that 99 people are confirmed dead, with many more still missing.

© 2018 KHOU