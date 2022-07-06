Natural gas leak reported in Gwinnett County

Fire officials said a two-inch line was hit and traffic was being detoured.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Fire officials in Gwinnett County said Wednesday that crews were responding to a natural gas leak.

The leak occurred at Dawson Boulevard and Graves Road near Norcross.

Officials said a two-inch line was hit, and that traffic is being detoured in the area.

Atlanta Gas Light and Georgia Power are both on scene, as well.

