Natural gas leak reported in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Fire officials in Gwinnett County said Wednesday that crews were responding to a natural gas leak.
The leak occurred at Dawson Boulevard and Graves Road near Norcross.
Officials said a two-inch line was hit, and that traffic is being detoured in the area.
Atlanta Gas Light and Georgia Power are both on scene, as well.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.