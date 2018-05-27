GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — "Gone, but never forgotten." That's how one local police force remembered one of their own Saturday.

Nearly 30 years after being killed by an impaired driver, the Gwinnett County Police Department awarded officer James C. "Chris" Magill with a Purple Heart.

Gwinnett County officials say Magill was investigating an impaired driver as part of the DUI Task Force back on May 23, 1993, when his patrol car was struck by another impaired driver.

Years later, the department gave Magill the award.

Magill's son Jim and daughter Amy received it on his behalf.

