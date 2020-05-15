New COVID-19 hotspot emerges in Hancock Co.

State says two nursing home outbreaks have driven higher COVID numbers

Hancock County, located between Atlanta and Augusta, is a new COVID-19 hotspot because of an outbreak in two nursing homes.

Hancock County has gotten a lot of attention the last few days among state officials trying to wrangle the state’s COVID-19 outbreak, according to Gov. Brian Kemp.

The most alarming COVID19 outbreaks in Georgia, are in the southwest part of the state. Yet Hancock County's rate of COVID19 infection is now on par with some of those southwest Georgia counties.

Kemp says much of Hancock county’s outbreak is tied to two facilities. Hancock County had 146 cases as of 1pm Friday. 110 of them are rooted in the two facilities, according to the state Department of Public Health.

The state says a nursing home called Sparta Health and Rehabilitation has had 52 COVID positive residents and 20 staff. The state says 13 residents have died from COVID.

The Providence of Sparta Health and Rehab nursing home has 27 COVID positive residents, and 11 COVID postive staff. It lists one COVID death.

The state's long-term care COVID data is here.

"They look like a hotspot. I don’t think it’s a countywide problem," Kemp said. "This quite honestly is what we’re seeing around the state. We’re not seeing large community spread right now. We’re seeing it tied to a specific facility or neighborhood or instance."