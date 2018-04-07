ATLANTA—While the nation pauses to enjoy and celebrate July 4th, there’s no letup in the fast pace at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

But despite the usual airport rush, there is something special on Independence Day to make the military feel welcome and honored.

While many American families are celebrating the holiday with BBQ's, picnics, and fireworks, our military and a group of dedicated volunteers are spending the day at the USO at Hartsfield-Jackson.

The volunteers started arriving at the USO high above the Airport atrium as the sun came up with everything from red, white and blue cake; to a fully catered buffet; to festive plates and decorations.

And it was not long before military men and women, most traveling alone, started arriving.

“We are so happy to celebrate it with you, the men and women of the armed forces, our military veterans and their families,” said Mary Lou Austin, President of the Hartsfield-Jackson USO as she welcomed the volunteers and members of the military.

For the armed forces, the USO is touch of home and hospitality.

“I am very grateful for the USO and the staff of volunteers that come out here and support the military. Seeing all the flags is very patriotic and I love being an American,” said Austin Walton, a U.S. Marine.

And he was not alone.

“The support is great,” said Alexander Schecter of the U.S. Navy.

“I’ve gotten a lot of thank you shout-outs today and people offered to buy me a drink and it’s great,” he added.

Brittany James of the U.S. Army said she was touched when she experienced the “appreciation of the country and everything we do for this country.”

She said it made her feel patriotic and “I get excited about it and respect for the flag and respect for this country,” adding that she thought it was “awesome.”

USO volunteers like Pat Horvath say they “love to serve and enjoy being here to enjoy the young people that we meet.”

“We enjoy serving and its part of our life to serve,” Horvath added.

And that’s a theme shared by the military as they enjoy warm hospitality and a USO welcome, many far away from home on this festive day.

© 2018 WXIA