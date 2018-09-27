ATLANTA -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now estimating that 80,000 Americans died in 2017 from the illness or complications related to it – the deadliest flu season in at least 40 years.

The CDC said it was so bad because the vaccine was less effective against the strain – which was especially prevalent. The hope for 2018 is that the same dominant strain of the flu won’t break out again, but doctors continue to stress the importance of the flu shot as the best defense.

In fact, a CDC spokesman said that, for child flu-related deaths in 2017, 80 percent of the victims weren’t vaccinated. Those numbers added to an already massive death toll.

“Last year was just a reminder of how severe flu really can be,” Dr. Alicia Fry said.

Fry is the chief of the CDC’s epidemiology and prevention branch in the influenza division. The CDC numbers show that the vaccine was effective 40 percent of the time in 2017 – one of the lowest rates in recent history.

“The vaccine hasn’t worked as well against that H3N2 virus,” she said.

Unfortunately, that’s the strain that hit many patients, but the vaccine still managed to shield many others from the virus.

“The good news is it works very well against all those other viruses,” Dr. Fry said. “The bad news is it doesn’t work as well against that H3, and that was the dominant last season.”

In Atlanta, hospitals became overwhelmed with flu patients. A mobile emergency department was even established outside Grady Memorial hospital to help with overflow. Looking back through decades of flu seasons, the 2017 and 2018 season was the deadliest since at least 1976. That’s the earliest date with readily-available records.

Deaths in recent years have run between 12,000 and 56,000 people.

“Fifty-six thousand is also from a season where a lot of H3N2 viruses circulated,” Fry said.

Now, with a brand-new flu season beginning, Fry said that it’s just too early to predict how bad it will be. It’s still unknown if H3N2 will return or if a strain the vaccine is more effective against will dominate.

Either way, she said getting the flu shot now is the best bet to get through the illness.

“It takes about two weeks for you to develop an immune response to the vaccine,” Fry said. “And since we don’t know when flu season is going to start, that is why we start encouraging people to vaccinate now – now and through October.”

Studies have shown that even if someone contracts the flu, having the shot can help reduce the severity. According to the CDC, there were also spot shortages of Tamiflu – a medication that can shorten the length of the virus.

“We have done a lot to try to minimize the times these spot shortages occur,” Fry said. “So, hopefully, we won’t have any of those this year.”

While severe, 2017 wasn’t the deadliest season ever. Historians estimate that more than 500,000 people died in 1918. The pandemic lasted 2 years.

