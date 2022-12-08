988 crisis hotline draws some criticism; Mental health advocate addresses some concerns

Calling or texting 988 is supposed to be a way to get help fast for someone suffering from a mental health crisis.

ATLANTA — Criticism of the nation's new mental health crisis hotline is gaining attention after some advocates have questioned how the government uses the information collected during a call or text. The government is now trying to answer some of those questions to ease those fears.

Calling or texting 988 is supposed to be a way to get help fast for someone suffering from a mental health crisis.

"It's easy to dial, it's easy to text, and when you're in crisis we definitely want something that is quick," said Paige Gaines, a mental health advocate.

She was encouraged to see 988 go live across the country last month. She's long struggled with her own mental health.

"When I was about 12 years old I had my first suicide attempt," she said. "And then I went on to live with major anxiety and depression through my middle school years and just my teenage years."

She said the three-digit line is an easy and immediate way for people to get help. But some people have started to question how the data that's collected is used and in some cases given to authorities.

One post online has already gained half a million likes, warning that the hotline is not friendly. The author claimed people who use the line could be involuntarily committed to a psychiatric facility - or the people answering calls could bring in police.

Gaines said she understand the concern, but there needs to be context.

"Less than 2% of the phone calls result in police officers being called," she said. "It kind of just shows us that they are taking every measure that they can to prevent that from being the situation."