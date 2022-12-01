Anthem vs Northside | What patients need to know

There is still no agreement, and now Anthem has filed a motion in court to dissolve the injunction that was extending coverage for hundreds of thousands of Georgians

ATLANTA — Hundreds of thousands of Georgians are feeling stuck in limbo over an insurance battle between their provider and Northside hospital.

11Alive has previously reported about the back and forth negotiations between Northside and Anthem, affecting more than 400,000 patients. Then yesterday 11Alive learned that Anthem filed a motion to try to end a temporary reprieve put in place through the end of this month.

As of now that emergency injunction keeping coverage intact through Jan. 31 is still in place. So, patients are still covered at Northside through the end of the month.

However, patients like Nancy Driskell tell us the back and forth is still frustrating and stressful.

"I’m shocked! I really am, I feel completely abandoned here," she said Wednesday. "It just seems like they’re both taking their marbles and going home - not looking to help out anymore."

Northside said that even though its contract wasn’t set to initially expire, Anthem tried to renegotiate the terms, with a deadline of Dec. 31, alleging Northside was charging them too much.

After that, Northside sued Anthem and a judge granted an injunction - temporarily extending coverage until the end of January. But on Tuesday, Anthem filed its own motion to dissolve that injunction - which would end coverage immediately.

Anthem also asked to have the court mandate a third party arbitrator be brought into negotiations.

However, when 11Alive checked on Wednesday, no court hearing had been scheduled yet to hear Anthem’s motion.

So, what does this mean for patients right now? Anthem said some patients may qualify for continuation of care, extending their coverage for a time even if the two sides don’t reach a deal. As of Wednesday, 15,000 patients have already applied.

Outside of that, patients are stuck waiting for a resolution or may have to consider other doctors, an option Driskell is reluctantly considering.

"I guess we'll start over - we'll start looking at Piedmont or another hospital," she said.

Driskell added that once open enrollment comes around again, she may consider another health insurance company too. “It’s all about taking care of me and my family - the whole reason I pay every month for health insurance," she added.