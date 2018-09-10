On Wednesday, Oct. 10, people around the globe will host events to bring awareness to mental health issues for World Mental Health Day.

A music veteran is using her experience to give others a helping hand.

Silence The Shame is a mental health movement that was started by Shanti Das, a hip-hop veteran who played an instrumental role as the marketing guru behind artists like Outkast, Goodie Mob, Usher, and so many others.

"What a lot of people don't know is my dad took his own life," she said. "So I created this movement called Silence The Shame."

She said the movement is a personal journey to encourage others about speaking up when it comes to mental health issues.

At the A3C Festival, she held a panel with a few familiar faces in the industry, like local success story CeeLo Green and Kawan Prather.

WATCH | Hope over Suicide: How to start the conversation with a loved one

"I can use my platform, my voice, and my influence to be part of the solution as opposed to the problem," CeeLo said.

Prather talked about becoming advocates in the entertainment and music communities.

"I've been friends with some of the biggest culture-shapers of our time at this point, and I see the stress. It's a lot," he said. "If we don't get in there and start helping our creative, we end up losing our creative."

CeeLo talked about having a responsibility as an artist to speak up on behalf of the culture.

"I wanted to do it as a black man and a black artist," he said. "Far too often do we fall behind that false sense of pride that won't allow us to be expressive and be vulnerable in order to be strong."

Das believes she's on a purposeful route to change lives, one at a time.

MORE |

© 2018 WXIA