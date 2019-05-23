ATLANTA — When it comes to mosquitoes and indoor pests, a new study ranks Atlanta as the worst in the nation – for the sixth year in a row.

The study from Orkin, a pest control business, ranked metro areas by the number of mosquito customers (business and residential) served from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019.

Mosquito season typically starts when spring temperatures rise and they are most active when it gets hotter than 80 degrees, Orkin stated. Breeding season is usually July – September, while peak West Nile season is typically late August through September.

Atlanta ranked worst in the nation for the pests, followed by New York, Washington, D.C., Chicago and Houston. Eleven new cities were added to this year’s list, including Savannah.

Orkin’s Top 50 Mosquito Cities of 2019

Atlanta New York (+1) Washington, D.C. (+1) Chicago (+1) Houston (+2) Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas (-4) Detroit (+4) Philadelphia (+9) Charlotte, N.C. (+1) Raleigh-Durham, N.C. (+5) Phoenix (+14) Los Angeles (+4) Boston (+20) Miami (-6) Baltimore (+27) Richmond, Va. (+14) Nashville (-4) Tampa (-4) Indianapolis (+5) St. Louis (-14) Norfolk, Va. (+2) Orlando (-3) Greenville, S.C. (+8) Denver (new to list) Kansas City (-16) Tulsa, Okla. (+9) Minneapolis (+5) Albany, New York (-2) Grand Rapids, Mich. (-7) Memphis (-18) Oklahoma City (+9) New Orleans (-3) Cleveland, Ohio (+14) Lafayette, La. (-7) Burlington, New York (new to list) Mobile, Ala. (-15) Milwaukee (new to list) Austin (-18) Knoxville, Tenn. (+7) Cincinnati (new to list) San Antonio (-5) West Palm Beach, Fla. (+6) Greensboro, N.C. (new to list) Hartford, Conn. (-8) Savannah, Ga. (new to list) Jacksonville, Fla. (new to list) Baton Rouge (new to list) Amarillo, Texas (new to list) Madison, Wisc. (new to list) Charleston, S.C. (new to list)

Orkin recommends the following tips to help residents protect against mosquitoes:

Eliminate Mosquito-Friendly Conditions in and Around Your Yard

Any object that has the potential to hold water should be removed or cleaned out frequently, as mosquitoes can breed in just an inch of standing water.

Clean gutters to avoid rainwater build up. Be sure to check for puddles that form on the roof from rain water, leaking pipes or even condensation from air conditioners.

Change the water (at minimum) weekly in bird baths, fountains, potted plants and any containers that hold standing water, including wading pools.

Keep swimming pool water treated and circulating.

Trim shrubbery, as adult mosquitoes like to rest in dark, protected areas with high humidity, such as under the leaves of lush vegetation.

Prevent Mosquitoes from Biting

Wear loose-fitting, long-sleeved shirts and long pants. Mosquitoes can bite through tight clothing.

Apply an EPA-registered mosquito repellent containing products such as DEET, picaridin or IR3535.

Eliminate Entry Points

Inspect doors and windows for drafts or openings around their perimeters and window air conditioning units. Install weather stripping around doors and utilize caulk around window frames.

Ensure that window and door screens are securely in place and free of holes or tears.

Keep doors tightly closed. A propped-open door is a welcome mat for mosquitoes to enter your home.

---

Information provided by Orkin.com.