U.S. Rep. Austin Scott becomes latest Georgia congressman to test positive for COVID-19

Rep. Scott is Georgia's third congressman to test positive for coronavirus

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from candidate profiles earlier this year.

U.S. Rep. Austin Scott (R-GA-08) has become Georgia's third congressman to test positive for coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

Scott's Chief of Staff, Jason Lawrence, issued a statement about the diagnosis:

“Rep. Scott has tested positive for COVID-19 and is following guidance from the House Attending Physician as well as his personal physician. Austin and Vivien are appreciative of the prayers and well wishes.”

Scott's office indicated they would not be responding to further questions.

U.S. Rep Rick Allen (R-GA-12) said last week that he tested positive and was not experiencing symptoms, but would continue to work from home as he quarantined.

In October, U.S. Rep Drew Ferguson (R-GA-03) tested positive after experiencing mild symptoms.

Scott won re-election against Democrat Lindsay Holliday on Nov. 3 after receiving around 64.5% of the vote.

Austin Scott was first elected back in 2011 after serving 14 years in the Georgia House of Representatives.

He is from Augusta, Georgia, but is now based in Tifton and worked as an insurance broker for 20 years.

Scott currently serves on the Armed Services Committee and the House Agriculture Committee.

District 8 includes Warner Robins, Tifton, Thomasville, Moultrie, and portions of Macon and Valdosta.