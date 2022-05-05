Senior Source: Tips to avoid travel scams

ATLANTA — For many seniors, the travel doors are finally opening after extended COVID-19 isolation. But before you book, be careful.
Watch for phoney lookalike websites that closely resemble the real ones from airlines, travel companies and hotels.
Keep a close eye on emails offering free flights, discount travel packages, cheap vacation rentals or bogus travel insurance policies that guarantee COVID-19 coverage.
And never give out financial information unless you fully trust and know the source.
You can reach out to the AARP Fraud Watch Network for assistance -- it's completely free.