Atlanta barbershops and salons offering blood pressure testing to improve community health

ATLANTA — COVID-19 may have taken a toll on your health in ways you don't even realize. High blood pressure is known as "the silent killer," and studies show blood pressure control got worse with the onset of the pandemic.

According to the American Heart Association, even small increases can add to a person's risk of stroke and other heart issues. But a new partnership between the association and local barbershops and salons is helping catch these health issues earlier.

"Health is a big deal," Larry Johnson, owner of Atlanta's Elite Barbershop told 11Alive. "Especially these days. They want to be in the know."

Experts agree that knowing your health stats is critical, especially when it comes to blood pressure control. According to the American Heart Association 46% of the metro Atlanta community has been told that they have high blood pressure, and high blood pressure is more prevalent in Black Americans – almost 60% – than any other racial and ethnic group.

In fact, the hypertension-related death rate is three times higher among Black men than white men, according to the association.

"Moreover, Black men have less frequent physician contact for preventive care than women, thus substantially lowering rates of hypertension detection, medical treatment, and health maintenance," a spokesperson explained. "The health disparities such as education, access to nutritious foods, etc. have simply been elevated and become more visible due to the pandemic."

So for Johnson, the option to partner with AHA and make blood pressure checks convenient to the community was an easy decision.

"I saw what was going on, and I was instantly engaged into helping the community become healthier," he said.

It's that longstanding relationship between barbershops and the community that the American Heart Association believes will have impact.

"Barbershops are really critical because they are a stamp in the community," Kristy Sprowl, Community Impact Dir. of the AHA Metro Atlanta, explained. "Normally, people value going to the barbershop or going to a salon and beautifying themselves in some kind of way, and so barbers are able to leverage that relationship they already have with community members to have normal conversations around their health."

According to Sprowl, the hope is meeting people halfway by offering blood pressure checks and resources right in the barbershops and salons will result in early intervention for health issues.

"A lot of people are afraid of going go to a physician because they're afraid of what they may find out," registered nurse Kim Hawkins said. "But if we come here and meet them where they are, they may be more likely to follow up with that physician and get the care that they need."

Additional shops and salons participating include:

Rods N Razors: 3705 Main St., Atlanta, GA 30337

Privado Grooming: 320 Sunset Ave. NW, Atlanta, GA 30314

Atlanta Hair Salon: 1509 Virginia Ave. College Park, GA 30337