Biketober in Atlanta: Are you up to the challenge?

It's the eighth year for the event which challenges commuters to go from four to two wheels. Participants are eligible for big prizes.

ATLANTA — A Georgia organization is once again challenging Atlantans to get out on and exercise on two wheels with its annual "Biketober" event.

Sponsored by Georgia Commute Options, this is the eighth year for the event which runs throughout the month of October. The annual challenge is open to anybody and just asks that those who participate to bike as much as their feet will let them.

In the year of COVID-19, it's also a challenge you can take on while socially distancing.

Organizers said more than 200 Atlanta-area companies will register multiple teams of up to eight people in an effort to encourage employees to bike in their neighborhoods - or around town. However, the event is also open to family, friends, or lone bikers.

Aside from the exercise, organizers said there are other major benefits - namely big prizes. Those who register by Oct. 1 will be entered into a drawing and could win a $1,000 gift card to REI. Prizes also include bike gear and other gift cards.

As for the top cyclists, they'll be entered into a drawing to win an Edison electric bike which the organization says is valued at up to $2,000.