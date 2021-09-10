Downtown Atlanta's Red Phone Booth goes pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

A member of the speakeasy staff recently died after a battle with breast cancer.

ATLANTA — An iconic booth outside the Red Phone Booth bar in Downtown Atlanta is now a bright shade of pink.

The pink salute carries an extra special meaning, as a member of the speakeasy staff recently died after a battle with breast cancer.

Greg Grant with the Red Phone Booth says it's all about paying tribute.

"It's in honoring them and also honoring the many women. Of course, supporting the cause of breast cancer. It's not just a novelty to get the attention, which everyone does every October with the pink ribbons and pink bows and so forth and all that," Grant said.

If you get a chance to have a drink at the Red Phone Booth, look for the specialty gin cocktail tied to breast cancer awareness on the menu. It's called the Brockman’s Hope Cocktail special. 20 percent of sales made off the concoction will be donated to the Eric R. Beverly Family Foundation and the American Cancer Society of Atlanta.

According to a Facebook post from the business, the goal is to donate $20,000 to breast cancer research and awareness.