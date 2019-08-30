GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Officials at Brenau University are warning students of the Gainesville, Georgia campus that they may have come into contact with someone with whooping cough.

On Wednesday, the university released a statement telling students that there was a possible case of pertussis - or whooping cough - beginning the week of Aug. 16.

"We have identified a group that was directly exposed to the intial carrier and we are in communication directly with that group," the university said.

The illness is spread from person to person by coughing or sneezing. Symptoms begin as something similar to a cold with a cough and runny nose. However, the cough will then become worse over the course of two weeks and become coughing fits - or even vomiting.

RELATED: Human case of West Nile Virus discovered in Fulton County

The illness also gets its name from the "whooping" sound an ill person might make - though this may not be noticed in older children, adults and very young babies.

The university also points out that the cough often gets worse at night and doesn't respond to standard medicines.

Despite the seriousness of the illness, Brenau University said most students have been vaccinated and are at low risk of contracting it. But anyone who has developed similar symptoms since Aug. 16 should visit the university's nurse practitioner - or an urgent care facility if the symptoms develop after hours.

Doctors will need to swab to test for the illness and, if it is found, start antibiotics immediately. And for students, faculty or staff who develop a confirmed case of whooping cough, the university is asking them to contact the nurse practitioner, Sarah Davis, immediately.

RELATED: Measles cases in Europe double in 'dramatic resurgence'

Those with it will need to continue treatment and avoid school or group activities until they've been taking medicine for five days.

Pending any additional cases, the watch for whooping cough at the Gainesville campus to end on Sept. 6 when the incubation period for the illness has expired.

"The university will work with you to accommodate your academic and other commitments in the event you are diagnosed," a message from Brenau stated.

The university is also working with the Georgia Department of Health and Hall County Health Department to identify the source of the illness. Brenau also planned to begin providing the Tdap booster shot for free at the Brenau Center for Health & Well-Being as of Wednesday.

MORE HEADLINES

Lake Allatoona trip turns tragic for Marietta couple's dog

4 dead in apparent triple murder-suicide near Stone Mountain

Marsha Edwards accused of murder-suicide in Atlanta. Who was she?

‘God blessed me with a platform to speak’: Man who saved baby near highway continues to spread generosity years later