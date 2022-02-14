‘From curable to incurable’| Cancer screenings delayed at record numbers since pandemic

New cancer diagnoses decreased from 13 to 23 percent; not because there’s less cancer, but because there are more people living with the disease undiagnosed.

ATLANTA — People have come to terms with needing a COVID-19 swab when needed, but there’s another all too important test some are skipping, according to data.

“The rates of cancer screenings went down drastically during the COVID,” said Dr. Afsenah Barzi. “These rates have not risen to what it was before COVID.”

A recent December 2021 study showed colonoscopies decreased by 45 percent in 2020, and prostate exams decreased by nearly 30 percent. In all, new cancer diagnoses decreased from 13 to 23 percent; not because there’s less cancer, but because there are more people living with the disease and not knowing.

“Patients coming to us at City of Hope and telling us they’ve been having diarrhea or having a pain, and it’s been going on for months," the doctor said.

Barzi said patients have admitted to avoiding seeing a doctor because of COVID-19. The doctor said people postponed checkups or reporting pain out of fear of coronavirus.

"And now, they’re being diagnosed with cancer and unfortunately, some of them, advanced cancer," Barzi said.

Delaying a screening can mean delaying the crucial moments of catching cancer before someone becomes symptomatic, the medical professional said.

“Cancer can potentially advance from being something curable, that you treat and put behind you, to something that’s incurable as a result of delays in early cancer screening,” Barzi said. “The sooner the cancer is detected, the better the treatment, and the less effect on their life.”

Delaying screenings could also mean patients going to the emergency room with pain from their undiagnosed cancer, which could lead to overwhelmed ERs or ERs filled with COVID patients.

“Imagine if these cancer patients who are now more symptomatic end up in the emergency room that is overwhelmed with COVID," Barzi said. "You’ve heard about the delays in the emergency room and the overburdening of the emergency room. That bottlenecks that exist in our healthcare system can exaggerate the suffering of an individual with the cancer."

The pandemic has led to people delaying screenings for many reasons, according to the doctor.

One, they’re out of a routine of regularly seeing their doctor. Two, they may be avoiding hospitals and doctors’ offices because of COVID. Three, people who lost jobs may have also lost insurance or switched to jobs with a lower quality health insurance. Four, many places switched to telemedicine, making it difficult for people in areas with poor internet access. And five, the mistrust still long remains for people in poor or minority communities.

“Among researchers, there is the big fear that COVID had worsened the issues of minorities with regards to the disparity of cancer diagnosis, cancer treatment, and appropriate access for cancer care,” Barzi said, adding more minorities are diagnosed with cancer in emergency rooms than at a primary care doctor.

Barzi said it’s too early to tell the lasting impact of people delaying screening for one to two years. But, she does know any time wasted leads to a diminished quality of life or painful cancer journey.

Don’t let a lack of symptoms prevent you from getting age-appropriate, routine and possibly life-saving screening, she said.