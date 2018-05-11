ATLANTA — A rare polio-like illness is still on the rise, with 80 cases now confirmed across the U,S.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released their updated numbers on acute flaccid myelitis cases Monday - there are now 80 cases confirmed across the U.S.

The illness, AFM for short, typically affects children and can leave their limbs paralyzed.

So far, 25 states have reported possible cases, although not all of them have been confirmed. At least three cases in Georgia have been confirmed.

The virus can cause children to lose mobility in their arms, legs and neck. In most cases, they recover, but not always.

According to NBC News, there appears to be a spike in cases every other year. But so far, the CDC does not know what causes the condition, though an independent research group says they have linked the disease to enterovirus.

The agency's best advice is to make sure children are up to date on vaccines, make sure they wash their hands and use bug spray to avoid mosquito bites.

