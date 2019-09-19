ATLANTA — After Children's Healthcare of Atlanta announced it would be consolidating outpatient rehabilitation services from nine facilities to three, parents of the children who would be impacted the most by the change are speaking out in frustration.

Among them is the wife of fallen Locust Grove Police Officer Chase Maddox.

Alex Maddox, whose son uses a wheelchair, wrote a note to the hospital after it announced many of the facilities on the south side of metro Atlanta would be closing by the end of the year. The services will be consolidated to three remaining facilities - the Children's facility at Scottish Rite in Sandy Springs, Children's at North Druid Hills and the Children's facility at Town Center in Kennesaw.

It's left many parents, like Maddox, feeling neglected.

"Care for our special kiddos is scarce down here," she wrote in her letter, shared with 11Alive's Kaitlyn Ross.

RELATED: As Children's moves to end rehab services in key locations, parents of the vulnerable raise protest



Maddox, and several parents 11Alive spoke to, said they have relied on the services provided by those therapy centers, and have seen their children make incredible strides thanks to the work by the occupational therapists.

"Thanks to your Fayetteville location, I have been able to see my son stand and walk for the first time in over six years," she wrote.

But with the consolidation, and the three remaining centers being situated on the north side of town, some commutes for parents to and from those facilities could jump to up to more than an hour.

"To continue to receive the benefits from your therapists, Bradin would have to miss an entire day of school each week due to travel time," Maddox explained.

"Please, please consider the hundreds of children, like Bradin, who rely on your services each day. Consider the time, money, effort and faith us parents, as advocates, place into your hands," she implored. "We NEED our Southside locations. We NEED your therapists and care providers. We NEED CHOA south of Atlanta."

Read her full letter to Children's Healthcare below:

Dear Children's Healthcare of Atlanta,

This is Bradin. He is 9 years old and you have provided his top-notch care since he was 8 months old. He has Septo-Optic Dysplasia, Epilepsy, Hypo-Pituitary, & Developmental Delay to name a few of his diagnoses.

You have provided MRI scans, medicine prescriptions, regular care and most recently a double hip reconstructive and tendon lengthening surgery on him in April of 2019. Your doctors and nurses have held our hands, made us smile and even cried with us when Bradin lost his father in 2018.

Some of your doctors have recognized him while eating his Panera Bread Macaroni and Cheese treat after his appointments and took the time to call him by name and talk with him.

We live on the Southside of Atlanta and have recently learned not just his facility, but all facilities that provide his once a week physical therapy, within a hour and a half radius are closing in December. Care for our special kiddos is scarce down here. There are waiting lists months long, I’ve checked just about every one. To continue to receive the benefits from your therapists, Bradin would have to miss an entire day of school each week due to travel time. We love our therapists and our location. Thanks to your Fayetteville location, I have been able to see my son stand and walk for the first time in over six years.

Please, please consider the hundreds of children, like Bradin, who rely on your services each day. Consider the time, money, effort and faith us parents, as advocates, place into your hands. We NEED our Southside locations. We NEED your therapists and care providers. We NEED CHOA south of Atlanta.

Concerned Mother,

Alex Maddox

#SpeakUpSouthside

MORE HEADLINES

Georgia sets all-time record for high school graduation rates

Rockdale coroner IDs three masked teens fatally shot in attempted robbery

The search for surviving turtles after Hurricane Dorian was bleak until this happened