Children's Healthcare of Atlanta experiences 'critical capacity constraints' due to rise in RSV cases, viral infections

April Joines said when her daughter came down with RSV and pneumonia, they went to Scottish Rite but were told it was full.

ATLANTA — Children's Healthcare of Atlanta said its experiencing "critical capacity constraints."

A hospital spokesperson said they are seeing unprecedented high volumes of patients due to an increase in viral infections like Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), rhinovirus, COVID-19 and the flu.

They were supposed to be transported to Egleston, only to find they were at capacity, too, she claimed.

"We were gonna have to wait on a bed and then we got word we’d be transported to Egleston, but Egleston called back and said, 'No we're full, we’re at capacity,' so we were waiting in a trauma room for several hours until 3:30 in the morning when a room opened up in the ICU," she said.

Joines hopes sharing their story can help raise awareness about RSV and how quickly it's spreading among kids in Georgia.

"Instead of just hearing it and thinking, 'Oh that’s sad for all those kids.' It is but also it could be your child. So, getting online and educating yourself talking to your pediatrician about it is the best way to get a hold of what it is," she said. "Really be vigilant and take the time to watch them, watch their symptoms."