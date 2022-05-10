Children's Healthcare of Atlanta offers tips to help reduce overcrowding in hospitals

The hospital is experiencing 'critical capacity constraints' due to rise in RSV cases, viral infections

ATLANTA — Children's hospitals around metro Atlanta are strained to capacity, according to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. Staff blames a dramatic rise in respiratory viruses in kids. As hospitals work to relieve pressure and reduce wait times in the emergency rooms, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta said there are things the community can do to help them.

The hospital system recommends staying home and contacting a pediatrician if a child has a low-grade fever, fatigue, congestion or sore throat. It suggests going to an urgent care center if the child has a fever with flu-like symptoms, ear pain, a mild skin rash, or persistent vomiting and diarrhea.

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta recommends people go to the emergency department if a child has a fever over 100.4 degrees, has trouble breathing, has signs of dehydration or has constant chest pains. If a child has an illness that could be thought of as life-threatening, an adult should call 911.

April Joines's daughter, Lillian, had a cough that turned worse and landed the child at Scottish Rite Hospital. She said they had to wait hours for care, and at one point, Joines was told she needed to transfer Lillian to Eggleston Hospital. However, that hospital was also at capacity.

“She just got worse, and the telltale sign was that she was lethargic and wasn’t eating or drinking," Joines said. "They put her on oxygen and she tested positive for rhinovirus, RSV and pneumonia.”

Hospital staff said viruses like influenza, RSV, COVID-19 and rhino-enteroviruses have dramatically increased, causing more children to end up in their facilities. Data from the Georgia Department of Public Health shows influenza and RSV, a respiratory virus common in children, have gotten four times as contagious in just a matter of weeks. Thirty-four percent of those testing for rhino-enterovirus are testing positive as well per the latest statistics measuring through Sept. 25.

"It’s just everywhere. It is literally everywhere," Joines said. "I would just say to parents to really be careful. We’ve been careful. You can be careful and still get this. You see your children and all the kids here waiting and lined up in hallways, and it’s hard. I feel like they’re doing their best to get kids seen and in a room."

Joines said parents should be vigilant and get educated on their child's symptoms and illness should they develop. She told 11Alive's Savannah Levins parents should also work to strengthen their child's immune system and come up with an emergency plan with their child's pediatrician.

“One day, Lillian was ok. The next, she’s in ICU," Joines said. "This isn’t just a little cough or cold that’s inconvenient. It’s putting kids in intensive care. It’s serious. It could be your child, and so getting online and educating yourself, talking to your pediatrician about it is the best way to get a hold on what it is and keep your child from having it."

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta has put a tent outside Scottish Rite Hospital to help reduce some of the wait times at that facility. Staff urged parents to get their kids vaccinated for flu and COVID-19 to also help reduce wait times and overcrowding.