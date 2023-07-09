Children's Atlanta executive takes the leap to get EMS training, lend a hand to frontline staff

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Linda Matzigkeit felt a familiar calling as she watched the team at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta respond to the crisis.

ATLANTA — In a time of burnout for healthcare workers across the country, one local hospital leader decided not to step away - and instead jump right in.

She had long wanted to be a clinical caregiver, at one time almost leaving her career in healthcare administration to pursue nursing. Then came her position at Children's, where she serves as the hospital's chief administrative officer.

But the need to help on the frontlines was a feeling she couldn't let go.

"Pandemic I just saw, you know, how our frontline people were working so hard. We were short staffed, I just wanted to take care of the kids and help them in a meaningful way," she said. "I just had this unspeakable calling - 'it's now or never, Linda.'"

So Matzigkeit took the leap, enrolling in Grady EMS Academy and working nights and weekends to get her license.

But the training didn't stop there. Matzigkeit took 100 hours of orientation in the Children's ER., juggling her executive duties along the way.

It gives her a chance to care for patients alongside her team and be on standby when the hospital needs her most.

"I've already told the emergency departments if you need me call me., I'm ready, I'm ready," she said.

Matzigkeit added that the chance to work alongside frontline staff not only means an extra hand when the ER is strained, but has also offered a unique perspective that she relies on when in executive team meetings.