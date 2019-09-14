NEWNAN, Ga. — Kimberly Minor calls her 2-year-old daughter, Georgia, her "miracle baby."

"When we met our therapist for the first time, Georgia couldn't even lift her head," Minor said, "she couldn't sit up. She couldn't roll over."

Georgia was born with a rare genetic disorder called Trisomy 18. Most kids born with that condition don't make it past their first birthday.

Georgia is about to turn 3 years old.

Her mother credits Children's at Fayette, a neighborhood branch of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, for the care Georgia has received.

"Our physical therapist was the first therapist who saw Georgia and treated her like a human being with potential," Minor said.

Kimberly Minor worries about her daughter's healthcare choices.

But on Friday, Minor received troubling news.Children's Healthcare plans to close and consolidate six of it's neighborhood branches.

"In an effort to optimize the care we provide for our patients and their families and ensure we are delivering the best experience, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta will consolidate outpatient rehabilitation services currently offered at six of our neighborhood locations. These services are not going away; they will continue to be available at three different locations. We will begin notifying impacted patients on Monday, September 16. More information will be available at that time," a spokesperson said in a statement.

Minor, who lives in Newnan, is worried about what kinds of impacts Georgia might face.

"Scottish Rite is probably a two hour drive. Yesterday, I went to Egleston, it was an hour and a half drive," Minor said.

"It doesn't seem very personalized for children for a children's healthcare to be about children and then not put them first."

