Air quality alert issued for 'sensitive groups' in Atlanta through Tuesday

Ozone levels are expected to continue the Code Orange through Tuesday.

ATLANTA — Some groups in Atlanta are being warned to use caution when planning their outdoor activities through Tuesday due to air quality concerns.

Data from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources has placed the city under a Code Orange air quality advisory for both Monday and Tuesday, meaning it may be unhealthy for "sensitive groups."

According to AirNow.gov, people with lung diseases such as asthma, children and teens, older adults, and people who are outside more than six hours a day should try to reduce exposure or, if not able to do so, avoiding more strenuous activities.

The air quality index for both days showing a higher-than-average amount of ozone that is being kept in place due to existing conditions in the area. According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), ground-level ozone is a pollutant often emitted by cars, power plants, industrial boilers, refineries, and chemical plants.